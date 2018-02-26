The victim was later identified as a 21-year-old private tutor who lives with her parents. Commenting on the health condition of the victim, the doctor attending the woman said that she received several deep wounds on her body but will survive. The accused, identified as Lucky, was arrested by the Delhi Police soon after the incident took place. Reports suggested that some one-and-a-half-years ago the victim was engaged to Lucky, who is a resident of west Delhi’s Zakhira.

In a tragic incident being reported from New Delhi, a man stabbed his ex-fiancé several times after she called off the wedding with the man. The matter took place on February 24, the night outside the house of the victim in Sultanpuri. The victim was later identified as a 21-year-old private tutor who lives with her parents. Commenting on the health condition of the victim, the doctor attending the woman said that she received several deep wounds on her body but will survive.

The accused, identified as Lucky, was arrested by the Delhi Police soon after the incident took place. Reports suggested that some one-and-a-half-years ago the victim was engaged to Lucky, who is a resident of west Delhi’s Zakhira. The couple was expected to be getting married later this year. However, following Lucky’s unemployed career the family later realised that the man was not the right guy for their daughter and called off the wedding. Lucky was known to pick fights with his neighbours after getting drunk. However, the victim, his fiancé, tried to bring an end to this behaviour of his but failed every time.

After being rejected, Lucky on Saturday barged into the girl’s house dragged her into the kitchen, locked the door and stabbed her several times using a knife. The victim’s father said, “We broke the kitchen door and pulled my daughter away from Lucky and snatched the knife from him. I then carried my daughter on my shoulders to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.” The father of the victim stated that he had already informed the father of Lucky that do not want any relations with the family and was also assured that his son would stay away from her daughter.

