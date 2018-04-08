In what can be said areal-life reminiscent of a Bollywood film 'Hindi Medium,' a Delhi resident was arrested on Sunday for providing false information related to his financial status including income, residence proof, Income Tax return, and other documents for his son's admission in a school to satisfying the provisions reserved for the economically weaker section or better known as EWS category.

The Delhi man made false EWS certificate, residence proof and I-T (Income Tax) return documents among others to get his son's admission done in a school | Image for pictorial representation

In what can be said areal-life reminiscent of a Bollywood film ‘Hindi Medium,’ a Delhi resident was arrested on Sunday for providing false information related to his financial status including income, residence proof, Income Tax return, and other documents for his son’s admission in a school to satisfying the provisions reserved for the economically weaker section or better known as EWS category. The incident came to light after a complaint was filed by the school authorities. The incident has taken in 2013.

Going by reports, senior police officer Madhur Verma said, “The man made false EWS certificate, residence proof and I-T (Income Tax) return documents among others.” However, the accused Gaurav Goel denied the allegations and said that his documents were not fake. He said that he was in EWS category five years ago. This real-life incident is quite identical to Bollywood movie ‘Hindi Medium’ where the story of the film revolved around a couple who faked their economic condition in their attempt to get their daughter’s admission done to a renowned school.

The government in order to make sure that education reaches to every section of the society run several schemes, which also caters to families who are economically challenged and are not financially sound to support their wards education. The government offer subsidies, reserve seats for such students in institutions so that their education doesn’t suffer.

