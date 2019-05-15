Man hurls chappals at Kamal Haasan in Madurai: Footwears were hurled at Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan in Madurai on Wednesday, said reports. The show, however, missed the target and did not come anywhere close to Hassan. The incident took place in Tirupparankundram today when Kamal Haasan was addressing a public meeting.

Man hurls chappals at Kamal Haasan in Madurai: Footwears were hurled at Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan in Madurai on Wednesday, said reports. The show, however, missed the target and did not come anywhere close to Hassan. The incident took place in Tirupparankundram today when Kamal Haasan was addressing a public meeting. The reports quoting the police said that four chappals were thrown from the crowd at Hassan, who was standing far away at a dais. The chappals could not meet its target and were landed among the crowd.

It has also been reported that the police arrested 11 persons affiliated to the BJP and Hanuman Sena. The incident took place a day after the actor-turned-politician called assassin Nathuram Godse India’s first Hindu terrorist. Godse, a right-wing Hindu nationalist, had shot dead Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

His remarks had erupted a massive political controversy, and an FIR was lodged against him for the same. Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader K.T. Rajendra Balaji had claimed that his tongue should be cut off for his remarks on Hindu terror and said the entire community cannot be blamed for the actions of one person

In a silmilar incident, a man hurled a shoe at Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav and spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao when they were addressing a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, May 9, reported PTI. The BJP leaders were unhurt.

