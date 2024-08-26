Man in Mumbai Charged With Rape After Marriage Deception

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Ludhiana in Punjab for allegedly raping a woman under the false pretext of marriage, officials reported on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Raghav Rajesh Agarwal, allegedly raped the woman multiple times between January last year and August 2024. The victim and Agarwal had met at an exhibition in Delhi, according to Khar police station officials.

Upon investigation, police found that Agarwal was in Ludhiana. A Mumbai police team traveled to Ludhiana, arrested the accused, and brought him back to Mumbai.

MUST READ: Revanth Reddy Unveils Hare Krishna Heritage Tower Project In Telangana

Earlier, on July 29, the Nalasopara police in the Palghar district arrested a man for allegedly robbing women under the guise of marriage. The accused, Firoz Niyazi Sheikh, deceived over 20 women by promising marriage and then stealing their money and jewelry.

Sheikh created fake online profiles to lure widowed women, whom he met through online platforms. After extracting large sums of money, he disappeared. One of the victims filed a complaint with the Nalasopara police station.

To apprehend Sheikh, police created a fake profile of a woman on an online platform and contacted him. They arranged a meeting with him in Kalyan and arrested him there, officials said.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Over 94% Telecom Services Restored In Flood-Hit Tripura As DoT And TSPs Step Up Efforts