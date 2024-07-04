Man In Rohini Shoots Himself Dead; Police Finds A suicide Note

A man in the Rohini area of Delhi allegedly shot himself dead on Thursday. The police stated that the deceased was identified as one, Sunil Thakur who was a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the statement released by the police, they had received a PCR call at 8:44 in the morning on Thursday. The call mentioned the gunshot victim who was found in sector 17 of the Rohini area. The police team was prompt to respond as the teams swiftly reached the scene of the incident and found an injured person. He was reportedly around 25 to 30 years of age. The unresponsive injured person had a gunshot wound and was found lying on the staircase. The police stated that he was immediately rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police officials further revealed that a suicide note was recovered from the place of the incident after the prelimnary investigation and inquiry and the note is being examined by the concerned authorities. The body of the deceased has been sent for a postmortem as the investigation is still underway.

