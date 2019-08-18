A man brutally killed his 19-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after raping her several times in the past 2 years. The elder sister of the victim filed a case against him and the police arrested him. Find out more below;

The father who allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter after raping her for 2 years has been arrested by the state police on Friday. The police arrested him after the elder sister of the victim filed a case in the police station, said a police officer.

The incident belongs to the UP’s Gorakhpur, where a hard-hearted father raped his daughter many times in the last 2 years and then killed her by chopping her neck on the night of July 26.

Then he chopped the body of his daughter into pieces and threw the body parts in different areas. He buried the head in the Urwa area and the lower part of the body was thrown in a nullah, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Gupta told that when asked from the accused father during the interpellation about the incident, he said that he was raping his daughter since last two years and then he planned to kill her by chopping her into pieces.

He added, the mother of the victim died 15 years back and the elder daughter of the accused got married in 2015, so he was living with his younger daughter.

The victim was enduring the sexual assortment for a long time and when she tried to impede her accused father then he killed her brutally. The police also said, when the elder sister got suspicious of her younger sister when she didn’t visit her house on Raksha Bandhan, she asked her father and he informed her that he killed her sister. The elder sister visited the police station to file a case against her father for allegedly killing her younger sister.

Later, the police recovered the body parts from different areas and arrested the man in the charge of murder and rape and sent him behind the bars, the police official said.

