A Canadian woman was raped in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area on Tuesday night by a man whom she met in a pub. The incident took place on June 26 when the woman, who befriended the accused identified as Abhishek at a pub in Hauz Khas Village, went to his place. According to police, the victim was with her friends when she met Abhishek. She then went to his place on Abhishek’s invitation after spending time with him in the pub. She lodged a complaint against the accused after her Delhi friend advised her to inform the police. Abhishek was arrested by the Delhi police.

