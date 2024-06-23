Man Runs Over Three, Kills Elderly Woman, Injures Two Others While Learning To Drive

An elderly woman was killed while two other people were injured when a man ran over the three while learningto drive on Friday evening in Kandivali West. According to reports, the woman who hasn’t been identified yet was severely injured and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The incident took place when the novice driver mistakenly pressed on the accelerator of the car instead of the brakes which resulted in the sudden speeding of the car.

The police stated that there were two individuals in the car at the time of the accident, a driver who has been identified as Surendra Gupta, and his instructor who was teaching the former how to drive, Rajendra Gupta, who was the owner the car. Both of them have been arrested following the incident. According to police reports, Surendra Gupta, in an attempt to learn driving, lost control of the vehicle which was a white Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R, resulting in the car speeding uncontrollably and running over three pedestrians.

One of the injured victims was identified to be 19-year-old Saurabh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Poisar, Kandivali East who recounted the sequence of the accident. Yadav had recently moved to Mumbai from Bihar in search of employment and was on his way to a Chartered Accountant’s office when the incident took place.

“When I reached Mayfair Green Society in Poisar at Gamdevi Road in Kandivali West, I heard a loud noise and before I could understand what was happening, a white Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R came towards me at high speed and hit me. I somehow managed to hop onto the bonnet of the car. It covered some more distance and then stopped,” said Yadav.

READ MORE: Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody till July 6

Upon jumping off the bonnet, Yadav discovered that the car had struck two other individuals as well, one amongst them was a man who sustained injuries while another was an elderly woman who was severely injured and bleeding.

“The woman was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission. We are still in the process of identifying her. Yadav has suffered injuries to his hands, shoulders, and thighs. He hails from Bihar and had come to Mumbai for work; his brother works as a waiter in a restaurant in Borivali,” said a police officer and stated that the police are currently working to identify her.

“We have arrested them and booked them under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. We have also applied various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act for not holding a valid license and despite that, driving the vehicle on the road,” said the police officer.

Show Full Article