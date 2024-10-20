Man Sacrifices Grandmother, Offers Her Blood In Superstitious Ritual

Gulshan returned home and used the same trident to stab himself in the neck, sustaining critical injuries.

Under the influence of superstition, a man allegedly killed his grandmother and offered her blood on a ‘shivling’ before attempting to take his own life in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Nankatti village under the jurisdiction of the Nandini police station.

What was the Incident?

According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (Dhamdha), Sanjay Pundhir, the victim, 70-year-old Rukmani Goswami, was living with her grandson, Gulshan Goswami (30), near a Shiva temple. Gulshan was known to perform rituals at the temple regularly.

On Saturday evening, Gulshan allegedly attacked his grandmother inside their home with a trident, a weapon often associated with Hindu deities. After killing her, he reportedly carried her blood to the nearby temple and offered it on the ‘shivling,’ a sacred symbol of Lord Shiva.

Following this horrific act, Gulshan returned home and used the same trident to stab himself in the neck, sustaining critical injuries. Local residents, alarmed by the gruesome events, alerted the police.

Officers arrived at the scene, sent Rukmani Goswami’s body for a postmortem, and rushed Gulshan to the hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur.

Crime disguised as Superstition?

Speaking about the case, Sub-Divisional Officer Pundhir stated, “Prima facie, the incident seems to be the outcome of superstition.” The police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing. While the exact motives remain unclear, the involvement of deeply rooted superstitions appears to be the driving factor behind this tragedy.

This shocking case of suspected human sacrifice has raised concerns about the persistence of superstitious beliefs in certain parts of rural India. While the country has made significant progress in many areas, incidents like these serve as a reminder of the dark undercurrents that can still grip the minds of individuals.

The local community is reeling from the shock of this event. Many villagers expressed disbelief that such an incident could occur in their quiet area. “Gulshan was a quiet man, known for his devotion to the temple. We never imagined he could do something like this,” said one resident.

The police are expected to release further details as the investigation progresses.

