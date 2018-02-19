The victim, a 20-year-old resident of Vashi, had come down to Nalasopara to meet the accused at his house. Later, after the girl refused to give sexual favours, the accused used his shoe lace and strangulated the girl to death. After the matter was reported, the Tuling police rushed to the spot and detained the accused from his flat. After being interrogated, the accused confessed to his crimes and stated that he killed the girl after she refused to have sex with him.

In a shocking incident being reported from Maharashtra, a man killed a girl after she refused to have sex with him. As per reports, the accused has been identified as a 25-year-old youth residing in Nalasopara, suburban Mumbai. The victim, a 20-year-old resident of Vashi, had come down to Nalasopara to meet the accused at his house. Later, after the girl refused to give sexual favours, the accused used his shoe lace and strangulated the girl to death in his flat.

Reports suggested that the two had come close after they befriended each other on social networking platform Facebook. The matter was highlighted after the body of the girl was found dead on the building staircase. The incident took place at the ground floor of Taniya Monarch building, Alkapuri, Nalasopara (East). After the matter was reported, the Tuling police rushed to the spot and detained the accused from his flat. After being interrogated, the accused confessed to his crimes and stated that he killed the girl after she refused to have sex with him. As per reports, the detained accused will soon be arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Anika Moore. Commenting on the matter, the police stated that the body of the girl was found lying on the staircase of the ground floor. After the police reached the spot, they found blood stains on the staircase and detained the accused who later confessed to the crimes. The accused use to stay in the flat with his sister was alone at the time when girl had come to meet him. As the two were alone in the flat, the accused tried to force her for sex but she refused and stated that she wanted to leave the flat. Irked by this, the accused strangulated the girl using the shoe lace and kept her body on the staircase opposite to the house. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain if she was physically abused.