PM Narendra Modi revealed on his monthly radio that his fellow on the show and famous adventurer Bear Grylls used technology to understand Hindi in the show Man Vs Wild in Jim Corbett National Park.

PM Narendra Modi today on his monthly radio show revealed how Bear Grylls understood Hindi in the special episode of Man Vs Wild. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Bear Grylls used technology to understand Hindi. Many people were asking after watching the episode that how the famous adventurer understood the native language of the Prime Misnister, so PM Narendra Mode decided to reveal the secret and said it on national show Mann Ki Baat.

The show Man Vs Wild has been telecasted on August 12 on Discovery, it was a special episode where the Prime Minister of India took part in the adventure of a famous host Bear Grylls. The show was a big hit and has been telecasted in more than 120 countries. The show earned 3.6 million impressions on its premiere and became the third channel to break this record.

He said that Bear Grylls was wearing a small chord in his ear and whatever PM Modi was saying that was immediately translated in English. That means whatever Honourable Prime Minister spoke in Hindi technology converted it to English. PM Narendra Modi added that this amazing technology made their conversation much easier.

PM said that many people doubted if the episode was edited earlier, or how many times the episode was shot. PM added that people with full curiosity asked him but there is no secret behind the show. Everything is so clear, the technology was extensively used during the shooting of the show Man Vs Wild that has been telecasted on August 12, 2019.

As people were discussing on the sites of Jim Corbett National Park that were shown in the show Man Vs Wild, the PM Narendra Modi advised people to visit the northeast region once in a lifetime. He said that people should visit the sites associated with mother nature and wildlife.

