PM Narendra Modi-Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild show on Discovery India: The special episode is expected to create awareness among the public about environmental changes and poaching of wild animals.

The Man vs Wild show featuring PM Modi-Bear Grylls episode will be telecasted in India on Discovery India on Monday, August 12, 2019.

PM Narendra Modi-Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild show on Discovery India: A day before Modi and Grylls made their appearance on TV, Union Tourism Ministry of India on Sunday painted the home page of Incredible India website green with a theme of Indian wildlife. The theme contains pictures from Ranthambore National Park, Jim Corbett National Park, and other national parks. Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said his ministry took the step to back the prime minister’s initiative as the PM was the biggest ambassador for tourism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and adventure junkie Bear Grylls will appear in this episode of Discovery Channel’s Man vs Wild show at 9 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 9 pm. The telecast will take place on all 12 channels of Discovery Network in the country, reports said. Celebrity host Bear Grylls has already shared screen space with PM Modi. The special episode is aimed at creating awareness about environmental changes and poaching of wild animals.

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Power and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Z Irani, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor requested people not to miss the show on Discovery India. As many as 180 countries will watch Modi and Grylls on Man Vs Wild show tonight.

An ace adventurer, Bear Grylls unites with the leader of the world’s largest democracy, PM Narendra Modi on an epic adventure of a lifetime on #ManVSWild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi tomorrow at 9 PM in India. PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/g7unntfoKb — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) August 11, 2019

Taking to Twitter Grylls on Monday urged viewers not to miss his show with Modi on Discovery India. He said: Tonight watch my journey with PM Narendra Modi for Man Vs Wild on Discovery India – Together let’s do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace and encourage a Never Give Up spirit. Enjoy the show!

Responding to Grylls, the PM said: What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight!

Earlier, Grylls had said that Modi’s comfort-level in the jungle was surprising.

