All eyes are on Karnataka governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala after state’s assembly election resulted in a hung assembly. The counting of votes on 222 seats out of a total 224 was held on Tuesday. However, neither the BJP, Congress or JDS were able to get the absolute majority to form the government on their own. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, Congress was able to secure 78 while JDS only got 37 seats. In a situation like this, doing all the permutations and combination, the Congress extended unconditional support to JDS to form the government in its attempt to keep BJP out of the power. However, BJP state chief Yeddyurappa, who is head of the single largest party, also approached the government and stake claim to form the government.

Who is Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala?

Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala is was appointed the governor of Karnataka in 2014. He earlier served as the speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2014 and as cabinet minister in the Gujarat government. Vajubhai Vala during his so far political tenure held various portfolios such as finance, labour and employment, from 1997 to 2012. Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala has was also elected to Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Rajkot west constituency multiple times.

Previously being an RSS member, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala began his political career after he joined Jan Sangh in 1971. When the Indira Gandhi government applied emergency, Vajubhai Vala was jailed for 11 months in 1975. Vajubhai Vala has served as the Mayor of Rajkot in 1980s. During his tenure as the finance minister of Gujarat, he had presented state budget 18 times. He was also elected the speaker of the assembly in December 2012 to 2014.

Focussing on the current situation in Karnataka and after both BJP and Congress-JDS-led alliance have approached governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and stake claim to form the next government in the state, the decision by Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala is going to be of prime importance as on one side, its the BJP which has emerged as single largest party and on the other side it the Congress-JDS alliance with the required numbers.

