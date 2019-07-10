The first semi-final match between India Vs New Zealand will resume today (on Wednesday, July 10) at 3 pm IST after rain played spoilsport at the Old Trafford on Tuesday. New Zealand's innings will continue from the score of 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs.

Manchester Old Trafford Weather Live Updates, rain forecast, India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final 2019, June 10, reserve day: India took on New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, June 9. As predicted the match was interrupted by rain and will now be continued today, the reserve day kept for the tie. New Zealand was 211/5 with 23 balls remaining when the match was stopped due to rain. The most searched keywords have been ‘Manchester weather today’ as it has been overcast in the city since the morning.

India qualified to the semi-final after finishing at the top position of the league stages of the World Cup 2019 points table. New Zealand, on the other hand, finished fourth. Pakistan tied on the points table with New Zealand but because of low net run rate was eliminated from semis.

India started as favorites and Virat Kohli men have been able to live up to the expectations of the billions of fans praying for their victory in the World Cup. Barring a loss to England, at Edgbaston, India was able to defeat every team in the tournament. While New Zealand headed to the semis after 3 losses.

According to Accu Weather, intermittent rain is expected today. The weather in Manchester will remain cloudy from 1 pm to 4 pm. however, at 5 pm rain is expected to hit Old Trafford with chances of play getting stopped.

India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 semi-final: Live Updates from Manchester

There is good news coming from Manchester as the morning has been cloudy but without any signs of rain so far . Earlier Weather forecast site Accuweather had said that skies will remain overcast through most of the day, with rain predicted from 12 pm local time (4: 30 pm IST) and 5 pm local time (9:30 pm IST).

The semifinal will continue today from where it left off, with New Zealand at 211-5 after 46.1 overs

The weather forecast for Wednesday does not paint a very promising picture. According to reports, skies will be cloudy with further heavy showers at times but some brighter interludes are possible between the showers.

Today, New Zealand will complete their innings and after that India will bat their 50-over innings. The match may be shortened depending on the weather conditions.

For the match to be completed, India will have to bat for at least 20 overs. If the Duckworth-Lewis system comes into play, India will have to chase revised targets based on the number of overs given to them.

If the match is washed out today, India will qualify for the final on the basis of more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league matches.

