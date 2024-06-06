Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped by CISF Personnel at Chandigarh Airport

In a startling incident at Chandigarh airport on Thursday, Bollywood actress and newly elected Mandi MP, Kangana Ranaut, was allegedly slapped by a CISF jawan. The confrontation occurred around 3:30 PM as Ranaut was preparing to board a Vistara flight to Delhi.

The altercation began during a routine security check conducted by CISF personnel, where LCT Kulwinder Kaur was frisking Ranaut. According to reports, Kaur allegedly slapped Ranaut during the procedure. Witnesses noted that the situation escalated when Mr. Mayank Madhur, who was traveling with Ranaut, attempted to retaliate by slapping Kaur.

Initial reports suggest that the incident may have been triggered by Ranaut’s recent controversial remarks against farmers. It has been alleged that Kaur confronted Ranaut regarding her comments, which were perceived as disrespectful towards the farming community.

The incident has drawn significant attention, prompting an investigation by senior CISF officers to determine the exact circumstances and motivations behind the altercation. As details continue to emerge, this incident underscores the intense emotions surrounding Ranaut’s statements and the ongoing tensions in the region.

