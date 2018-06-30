While paying a visit to the rape victim, the BJP leaders — Sudhir Gupta who is Mandsaur-Neemuch BJP legislator and Sudarshan Gupta who is an Indore lawmaker and also BJP's state unit vice president — made sure that the visit gets recorded. The girl, who is currently undergoing treatment at an Indore hospital some 200 km from Mandsaur, was recently visited by some BJP leader.

Even before the Kathua rape case — where an 8-year-old girl was abducted, raped for a week and then killed — could settle, a 7-year-old girl was gangraped after being abducted from outside her school. The girl, who is currently undergoing treatment at an Indore hospital some 200 km from Mandsaur, was recently visited by some BJP leader. Unlike the whole nation that stands together against such crimes and demands stringent actions for the accused, the BJP leaders seemed to have a different agenda during their visit. While offering help and wishes to the parents of the rape victim, the BJP leaders expected to be thanked for taking pains to come and visit the Mandsaur rape victim.

While paying a visit to the rape victim, the BJP leaders — Sudhir Gupta who is Mandsaur-Neemuch BJP legislator and Sudarshan Gupta who is a Indore lawmaker and also BJP’s state unit vice president — made sure that the visit gets recorded. In the video that was accessed by NDTV, Sudarshan Gupta was heard asking the parents of the victim to ‘thank’ the legislator who had come to visit the parents of the victim.

After the video went viral, Congress slammed the ruling BJP and further questioned the leader that why should parents be thanking them. Congress Mayank Aggarwal further added that the BJP leaders must apologise to the parents as they failed to protect their daughter.

Later, BJP leader Rahul Kothari also said that such things should be avoided. Commenting on the Mandsaur gangrape incident, the investigating police officer said that the minor was found with her throat slit and deep wounds on her face and private parts.

One of the accused involved in the gangrape incident was arrested on Wednesday while the second suspect, girl’s uncle, was arrested on Saturday. The case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

