Another person has been arrested on Saturday in connection with the abduction and rape of an 8-year-old in Mandsaur on June 26. The accused identified as Asif was arrested from Madarpura area of Mandsaur, after the first accused, Irfan alias Bhaiyu named him as his accomplice in the crime.

According to the police Asif has admitted to the crime. He was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant section of the IPC. Earlier, on Wednesday, Irfan was arrested in connection with the case.

What is the case?

A 7-year-old on June 26 went to school but didn’t return home. The girl was later found the next day in a field by some locals who alerted the police. When police arrived at the spot, they found the girl bleeding profusely. She was rushed to the district hospital and then referred to Indore as her condition was not stable.

The medical reports revealed that she not only raped but unnatural offences were also committed with her and then the accused slit her throat and left her to die.

According to victim’s parents, the minor’s grandfather on June 26 reached school to pick her up but he was told she had left 15 minutes earlier. After waiting for a while they reached out to the police to register a complaint following which a probe was initiated.

Earlier, Congress President Rahul Gandhi expressed anguish over the abduction and gang-rape of the 8-year-old, demanding speedy justice for victims of such heinous crimes. Rahul said a cohesive effort was needed by every citizen of the country to protect children from such predators.

In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped, and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me. As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice,” Rahul Gandhi Tweeted.

