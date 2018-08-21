A special court in Madhya Pradesh has pronounced the death penalty to two accused Irfan and Asif who have been found guilty in the rape case of an 8-year-old class 2 student. The two men had lured away the 8-year-old when she waiting for her parents to pick her up outside the school.

A special court in Madhya Pradesh has pronounced the death penalty to two accused Irfan and Asif who have been found guilty in the rape case of an 8-year-old class 2 student. The two men lured away the 8-year-old when she waiting for her parents to pick her up outside the school. After raping the minor, they slit her throat and escaped. The incident had taken place around two months back on June 26 when the girl was lured away from outside her school in Mandsaur.

