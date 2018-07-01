BJP leader Sanjeev Mishra on Sunday, July 1 declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the one who beheads the perpetrators in the Mandsaur gangrape case. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured that his government will ensure justice and make sure the accused are hanged.

In the wake of Mandsuar gangrape of an 8-year-old, BJP Minister Sanjeev Mishra on Sunday, July 1 declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the one who beheads the accused and gets his head. The minister demanded harsh punishment for the accused. His remarks came hours after BJP MLA triggered a row when he said that the accused have insulted the whole Muslim community.

He further said that in order to prevent such incidents we should make our children vigilante and separate them from those who belong to the same community.

Meanwhile, the 2 accused in the case identified as Asif (24) and Irfan (2o) alias Bhaiyu, who are residents of Madarpura locality, and have been arrested by the police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Tuesday, an 8-year-old schoolgirl was gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on the pretext of giving her sweets. According to media reports, the victim was brutally thrashed and her throat was slit.

The gruesome rape sparked protest in many parts of the country including Pipliyamandi, Garoth, Naryanpura, Jaora, Indore, Dewas and Agar-Malwa.demanding death penalty against the accused.

Responding to the matter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured that his government will ensure justice at the earliest and make sure that the accused are hanged.

