Child and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi Maneka Gandhi on Monday, July 30 apologised on Twitter for calling transgenders 'the other ones' during the debate on the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, in Lok Sabha.

Her comment sparked controversy when Meera Sanghamitra, a trans-woman and human rights activist, took out a dig at the Minister on Twitter writing, “We are #NotOtherOnes or your pets. We are equally human, equal citizens. APOLOGIZE to the entire nation.”

I sincerely apologise for using the term ‘other ones’ during the debate on the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, in Lok Sabha. I did not ‘snigger’, I was embarrassed at my own lack of knowledge. — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) July 30, 2018

Woman and Child Development Minister saying she wasn't aware of official terminology. Lovely. https://t.co/YFIkQQdUkR — நாடிகா Nadika (@NadjaNadika) July 30, 2018

Reacting to which, Maneka on Monday, July 30, apologised on Twitter saying, she was not aware of the official terminology for the transgender community. She affirmed, in future, all the official communication will be used for the term TGS.

In another Tweet, Gandhi wrote that she sincerely apologises for using the term ‘other ones’ during the debate on the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, in Lower House.

On July 26, the Lower House had passed the landmark Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection. The Bill aims to fight human trafficking at many levels.

That will be done by forming a centralised body to deal with issues of interstate and international trafficking of people including various matters of intelligence, investigation, capacity.

