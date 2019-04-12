Responding to the pandemonium, Maneka Gandhi said that her speech was blow out of context by selectively picking a few sentences of what she said and instead of putting her entire speech on record.

Maneka Gandhi gets show-cause notice for Muslim vote comment

The Sultanpur district magistrate on Friday sent a show-cause notice to Union minister Maneka Gandhi for her disparaging comments on Muslim votes at a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh recently. Additional chief election officer B.R. Tiwari said that the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the matter after the Sultanpur district magistrate sent a report to the commission.

Responding to the pandemonium, Maneka Gandhi said that her speech was blow out of context by selectively picking a few sentences of what she said and instead of putting her entire speech on record. She said that she had made the speech at meeting of her party’s minority cell but, the TV channels picked up one sentence which is out of context and incomplete.

#WATCH Union Minister Maneka Gandhi reacts on her remark during her speech before a gathering of Muslims in Sultanpur y'day. She says, "I had called a meeting of our minority cell…If you read my complete speech, channel is running that one sentence out of context & incomplete. pic.twitter.com/OaZ3h8VqTt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2019

Maneka Gandhi was caught on camera saying that she would surely win the elections but it’s up to them if they want to support her, and if they don’t, and if her victory is without Muslim support, it would make her really unhappy and she would not help them or listen to their requests. Her comments triggered outrage on social media after the three-minute clip, apparently shot with a mobile phone, was uploaded online. Many people on Twitter have slammed her for her caustic remarks.

Maneka Gandhi, a six-time MP from Pilibhit, has been campaigning in Sultanpur for the past 10 days ago. She will contest from Sultanpur this time while her son and Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi will contest from Pilibhit. Varun had won the Pilibhit seat in 2009. Last week, Maneka Gandhi had waded into another controversy when she described BSP chief Mayawati as a “merchant of tickets” and accused her of taking money for distributing party tickets.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More