Maneka Gandhi is all set to take oath as a pro-tem Lok Sabha Speaker. The 62-year-old BJP leader has won her 8th Lok Sabha election this time. She was the former minister for Women and Child Development in the BJP led government. This time, she has not taken oath in the union cabinet.

As the name stands ‘for time being’ The pro-tem speaker is to administer the oath of office to new members and presides over the first meetings of the Lok Sabha after the results.

The former minister has won the recently concluded Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur seat. She defeated her rival candidate Chandra Bhadra Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party over a margin of over 16,000 votes.

Maneka has been elected for her 8th term in Lok Sabha. In 2014, Maneka Gandhi had won the Lok Sabha election from Pilibhit which she had been representing since 1989. She is the estranged sister-in-law of Sonia Gandhi. Her husband was the brother of Sonia Gandhi’s husband Rajiv Gandhi. In 1984, Maneka contested against her brother-in-law Rajiv Gandhi from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat but lost to Rajiv Gandhi.

Maneka was the minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Culture, Environment, Women and Child Development in the BJP-led government. She is an avid animal rights activist. She is also a patron of International Animal Rescue organisation. She has also authored several books in the area of animal welfare.

Maneka has been often criticized for her comments. During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, she told Muslims to vote for her as they need her once the elections are over. She was addressing a rally in Sultanpur. Later, she was banned by the Election Commission for campaigning up to 48 hours. In 2017, during the live Facebook session, she asserted that men do not commit suicide for which she received negative responses on the social network.

