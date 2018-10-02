While speaking to media about the Tanushree Dutta case, Maneka Gandhi signalled a warning saying harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. She recalled that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime was the first government that started the 'She Box' campaign on social media where women could come and complain against the harassment they have suffered and the government took action on it.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi says it's time for Me Too India campaign, asks victims of sexual harassment to write to her

As Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta continues to level accusations of sexual harassment against Hindi film industry veteran Nana Patekar, not just the bigwigs from the industry but even the political sphere has come out in the defence of the actress. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday stressed that there should be an initiative to a campaign called ‘Me Too India’ where any woman who has suffered harassment at any point in her life can come out in the open with it.

The senior BJP leader then went on to add that it is high time that ‘Me Too India’ campaign got started in the country as well. Maneka Gandhi added that in the campaign, a woman who has been harassed at any point in her life can write to the National Commission for Women (NCW) which will in turn investigate the matter.

“For the first time ever, NCW is going into every case complained to us and we go in detail of the complaints,” added Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Tanushree Dutta continued her tirade against Nana Patekar saying that she has not received any legal notice from the Bollywood veteran and rather she was sent MNS goons to threaten her.

All hell has broken loose ever since Dutta claimed that she was inappropriately touched and sexually harassed by Nana Patekar during the shooting of 2008 Hindi film Horn Ok Pleassss. She has also called renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya “a liar and a cheat who is keeping mum despite knowing everything.”

