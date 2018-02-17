In a video that was shared by news agency ANI, Union Women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi is seen rebuking and abusing an official after he is being accused of corruption at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Baheri. The BJP minister is heard calling him fat. She then asks the official if he feels good after being ridiculed by everybody for his act.

In a shocking incident, Union Women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi was caught on camera rebuking and abusing an official who was accused of corruption by people at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Baheri, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. In the 35-second long video clip, Maneka Gandhi is heard hurling abuses at the official and making fun of him for being fat. “Humans survive on respect rather than money. You are fat like a bastard and on top that you have the courage to take bribe,” says Gandhi in front of everyone present at the gathering.

She then asks the official if he feels good after being ridiculed by everybody for his act. The BJP minister was applauded for teaching the corrupt officer a lesson. People said there was nothing wrong with the way Maneka Gandhi dealt with the corrupt official. However, there were some who accused the minister of doing cheap publicity and said BJP should take straight action against such abusive ‘netas’ who think they are above law. “Is this really true @Manekagandhibjp ? Did U really abuse someone on camera? What stunt R U playing? Who abuses someone after calling media for meeting? @BJP4India & @AmitShah must take strongest of action against such abusive Neta who thinks they are above law,” a tweet read.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Maneka Gandhi: "Ek toh tum haramzaade ki tarah mote ho" We can understand her anger, language could have been better- like that Goa minister. https://t.co/FNxgfEmRuJ — Mr. Bun (@MrFunyMan) February 17, 2018

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi publicly abuses an official who was accused of corruption by people at a public meeting in UP's Baheri . Some people can question on her language

But the way she insulted b4 public is commendable. Officials should have a fear of this. pic.twitter.com/yA2UiFlm9I — ऋषि मिश्र (@RishiMishra_) February 17, 2018

Is this really true @Manekagandhibjp ? Did U really abuse someone on camera? What stunt R U playing? Who abuses someone after calling media for meeting? @BJP4India & @AmitShah must take strongest of action against such abusive Neta who thinks they are above law.#SackManekaGandhi https://t.co/2DalCDDREa — #Manish⏺ (@mrtrivedi79) February 17, 2018

As usual just an allegations and @Manekagandhibjp abuses official in Hindi – Times of India https://t.co/60By400aPo via @timesofindia — Bhaskar Vatsa (@bhaskar_vats) February 17, 2018