Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had earlier demanded the cancellation of passports of those Non-resident Indians, NRI’s who harass their wives or abscond them. However, according to the latest updates in a leading daily, the demand for cancellation might suffer a blockade due to WCD Maneka Gandhi’s past personal affairs. According to reports, the Ministry of Women and Child Development had been working the with the External Affairs and Home ministries on guidelines to help women abandoned in marriage since last year.

After the proceedings, the ministry came to a conclusion to cancel the passports of those NRIs. But it seems big hurdle has emerged in the process, as reported by a leading daily. Moreover, it has been learned that the law ministry has revealed that WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi’s case back in the year 1978 in Supreme Court, is the reason for the current obstacles happening. According to reports, the legal precedent called Maneka Gandhi versus Union of India highlights that her passport was confiscated by the Indira-Gandhi-led Government of India on grounds of “public interest” without mentioning any reason.

The SC pragmatized that under section 10 (3) of the Indian Passports Act, Maneka Gandhi’s passport was confiscated violating her fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the constitution which includes the right to equality and right to freedom and personal liberty. Further, reports suggest that last year Maneka Gandhi also wrote to the External Affairs Ministry to amend the passport rules by dropping the mandatory spouse’s name, thereby enabling single parents to apply as per the new passport rules announced last month by the Ministry of External Affairs.

