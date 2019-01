CBI conducts raids at 30 places in Delhi-NCR region over Manesar land scam: On November 1, 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the acquisition process for 1,407 acre and subsequent release of 95 per cent land in Gurugram.

A team of CBI officials is present at the residence of former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda in Rohtak, Haryana on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

CBI conducts raids at 30 places in Delhi-NCR region over Manesar land scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at more than 30 places in the Delhi-NCR region including the residential premises of former Haryana chief minister B S Hooda in connection with the Manesar land scam.

On November 1, 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the acquisition process for 1,407 acre and subsequent release of 95 per cent land in Gurugram.

