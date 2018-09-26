Commenting on the murder incident, the investigating team of Delhi Police said that the incident took place after the deceased had mocked the accused over something. The accused lost his cool, took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim straight into his chest. As per police reports, the incident took place at around 9 pm on September 25.

A 17-year-old youth was stabbed to death for mocking his neighbour while enjoying his leisure time in the colony park. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Mangolpuri area of New Delhi. Commenting on the murder incident, the investigating team of Delhi Police said that the incident took place after the deceased had mocked the accused over something. The accused lost his cool, took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim straight into his chest. As per police reports, the incident took place at around 9 pm on September 25. The deceased was later identified as Ashish, who is said to be the son of former AAP leader.

As per reports, the incident took place when Ashish had gone to a park with his friends. According to the locals present in the park during the murder, victim Ashish found accused Sunny, sitting on the bench nearby. Reports suggest that Ashish kept mocking Sunny over and over that led to an argument between the two.

During the hearting argument, Sunny lost his cool and stabbed Ashish into his chest. Reports say that while the two were arguing, Sunny took a knife from his pocket and threatened to kill Ashish. After warning him, Sunny stabbed Ashish.

Hearing loud cries from Ashish, his friends present in the park rushed to his rescue and took him to a nearby hospital where Ashish was declared dead.

The police said that they have registered a case against the accused and efforts are underway to nab the accused. As per a report by TOI, the father of the deceased used to be a local APP leader but had quit the party a few months back.

