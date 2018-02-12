Once again raking a controversy, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday said that he loved Pakistan as much as India. Aiyar made this remark while he was attending an event in Karachi. The senior Congress leader also asserted on the importance of dialogue between both the nations. Mani Shankar Aiyar further added that he love Pakistan because he love India. India should love thy neighbour as thyself.

Further speaking at the event in Karachi, Pakistan, Mani Shankar Aiyar said made a statement which may not prove a welcome one for the government sitting in New Delhi. The senior Congress leader said that Pakistan has accepted the need for a continuous dialogue with India and resolve impending issues however it’s not the case with New Delhi. “There is only one way to resolve the India-Pakistan issue and that is by way of uninterrupted and un-interruptible dialogue.” Mani Shankar Aiyar further added that he love Pakistan because he love India. “India should love thy neighbour as thyself.”

So far, there is no reaction from any senior leader from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Not a first time when Mani Shankar Aiyar has drawn himself into a controversy. During Gujarat elections 2017 campaign, Mani Shankar Aiyar was at the centre of a major controversy when he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘neech aadmi’. His remark on PM Modi was condemned by entire political fraternity including Congress party president Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, its not only Mani Shankar Aiyar who has echoed the need for a dialogue between India and Pakistan but Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday also asserted the need for a dialogue between Indian and Pakistan to solve issues between the country. Mehbooba Mufti said, “We fought and won all wars against Pakistan but even now today there is no solution other than dialogue. Till when will our jawans and civilians keep dying. Wonder what some media houses would have called Atalji if he took the bus to Lahore in today’s time and talked of dialogue.”