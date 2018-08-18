Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday revoked the suspension of senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for calling PM Modi 'neech aadmi' during the Gujarat Assembly elections in December last year. In a press release issued by the Congress, it has been stated the suspension of senior party leader Aiyar should be revoked with an immediate effect.

The Congress on Saturday announced that it has revoked the suspension of senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for calling PM Modi ‘neech aadmi’ during the Gujarat Assembly elections in December last year. In a statement issued by Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot, it was stated that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the revoking of suspension of senior politician Mani Shankar Aiyar from the party’s primary membership. The statement also reads that the suspension of Aiyar should be revoked ‘with immediate effect.’

Earlier in December, while launching a scathing attack at PM Modi, Aiyar had said, “He (Modi) is ‘neech kism ka aadmi’ (a vile man) who has no ‘sabhyata’ (civility).” His remarks met a lot of criticism from both the BJP and Congress and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had asked him to apologise PM Modi for the language and tone he used.

The battle did not end here as what came after added fuel to the fire and it was PM Modi’s reply, “What all have they called us — donkeys, neech, gandi naali ke keede … the people of Gujarat will give a fitting answer to such deplorable language. You all have seen me. I have been CM and PM. Has anyone had to hold his or her head in shame due to me? Have I done any shameful thing? Then why are they calling me ‘Neech’?”

Aiyar also tried to substantiate his statement by saying that he is not a spokesperson of Congress which gives him the right to say anything about the BJP. He further claimed that it was not low-level what he meant from his ‘neech’ remark. He was also seen apologising for his remarks while talking to a bunch of reporters.

