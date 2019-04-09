In a fierce statement, Smriti Irani said the Congress lacks vision for the country and its president's efficiency has been a matter of debate from time to time. The Congress chief did nothing for the development of Amethi in the last 5 years and the nation knows his poor performance as a parliamentarian, she added.

The voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 11

Smriti Irani, the Union Textiles Minister and BJP’s nominee from Amethi, has been reacting to every statement of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is also her principal opponent for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, in the election season. She is leaving no stone unturned to take on the Congress president as the country is heading towards crucial Lok Sabha elections, starting April 11. When Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP manifesto earlier today, Smriti Irani was quick in her rebuttal, as expected.

Smriti Irani: Despite having a vision, there's a question mark on his efficiency as nations knows condition of Amethi. On one hand there's an efficient govt which has taken resolution to build a New India, on the other there's a man who stays restricted to making announcements. https://t.co/ekEU0awSAk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019

While the BJP has taken a resolution to build new India and there is an efficient government at the Centre which is trying to achieve this objective, Rahul Gandhi stays restricted to making announcements, Smriti Irani said.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had criticised the BJP manifesto for forthcoming parliamentary elections, calling it a voice of an isolated man.

In a tweet, the Congress president said the BJP manifesto was drafted in a closed room. The BJP on Monday had released its 2019 Sankalp Patra or manifesto, keeping its focus on national security, Uniform Civil Code and the abolition of controversial Article 370.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders of the ruling party were present at the manifesto unveiling event. The voting for the first phase will be held on April 11 and counting will be on May 23.

