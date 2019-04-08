Kishorchandra Wangkhem works with the ISTV cable network and was arrested under the NSA on November 20, 2018, for making derogatory comments against the ruling BJP government and chief minister N Biren Singh in a Facebook post.

The Manipur High Court on Monday revoked the National Security Act (NSA) detention of Imphal- based journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem. The journalist is expected to be released in a few days. Kishorchandra has been in Police custody for over 3 months.

The copy of court order citing Kishorchandra’s release is expected soon. Wangkhem was arrested under the NSA on November 20, 2018, for making derogatory comments against the ruling BJP government and chief minister N Biren Singh in a Facebook post. He had criticised the ruling government for comparing the Manipuri freedom movement to that of Rani Laxmibai. Allegedly the journalist also abused Manipur chief minister, BJP and RSS. Wanghkhem is expected to be out today evening. Wangkhem was granted bail on November 20 itself by Chief Judicial Magistrate on grounds of expression of opinion.

Court revokes NSA detention of Manipuri journalist Kishorchandra. Family says expecting release in a few days. Copy of order expected soon. @IndianExpress — Abhishek Saha (@saha_abhi1990) April 8, 2019

Wangkhem worked with Imphal-based news channel ISTV. He was arrested on sedition charges and was granted bail on November 26 which also short-lived as he was arrested again on November 27.

Sources suggest that Wangkhem wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs following his detention. In the letter, he wrote that his action was in no manner prejudicial to the security of the nation or to the maintenance of public order.

He also argued that criticising the government is also part of freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19 (1) of the Indian Constitution.

The American Bar Association Centre for Human Rights (ABAHCR) condemning Wangkhem’s imprisonment said the journalist was being held in violation of international law.

The organisation said that based on police finding, the NSA Arrest Order and submissions by the government during the Habeas Corpus proceedings the journalist was arrested on grounds of misuse of Freedom of Expression.

