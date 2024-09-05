Thursday, September 5, 2024

Manipur: Army, Police Recover War-Like Arms Stores, Ammunition

Indian Army and Manipur Police, in a joint operation, on Thursday recovered war-like stores of arms and ammunition in the sensitive areas in the fringes of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts.

The Indian Army recovered one heavy calibre launcher, one 12-bore double barrel rifle, one.177 rifle+magazine, two pistols, one pompi gun, five grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

Rrestoring peace and stability in Manipur

“In a significant push towards restoring peace and stability in Manipur, the Indian Army ramped up its search operations across the region to counter the surge of violent activities. In coordination with Manipur Police, the Army successfully executed a joint operation on 05 September 2024,” as per a press release from the PRO Defence, Manipur.

The operation, based on precise information, resulted in the discovery of a substantial arms cache in the sensitive areas in the fringes of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, giving a major blow to the miscreants threatening peace in the state, the release stated.
The discovery comes after a recent attack on unarmed villagers in Koutruk, Imphal, where Kuki militants allegedly used drones, bombs, and sophisticated weapons.

High-level committee constituted

Following the attack, Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba constituted a high-level committee and held meetings with its members to investigate the incident.

The Manipur Police also confirmed the reports of the usage of drones in the attack in Kotruk, ” In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants have deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones. While drone bombs have commonly been used in general warfares, this recent deployment of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and civilians marks a significant escalation.”

  • With inputs from agencies

Tags:

IMPHAL Indian Army Kangpokpi MANIPUR Manipur Police
