Manipur: Assam Rifles, Indian Army, And BSF Seize Arms And Ammunition In Kakching

Assam Rifles, along with the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Manipur Police, recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores in the Sekmajin area of Kakching district.

Recent Seizures by Security Forces

Assam Rifles, along with the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Manipur Police, recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores in the Sekmajin area of Kakching district, Manipur. Assam Rifles reported on X: “On August 28, Assam Rifles, Indian Army, BSF, and Manipur Police recovered one Sten Machine Gun, two 9mm Pistols, two single-barrel guns, ten grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores in Sekmajin Area of Kakching District.”

Earlier Operations in Manipur

On August 22, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of arms and ammunition in the general area of Tekcham Maning Ching, Thoubal District, Manipur. Acting on specific intelligence, the forces recovered one 9mm Carbine, one bolt-action rifle, two 9mm pistols, one M20 pistol, 11 grenades, mortar ammunition, and other war-like stores.

MUST READ: FIR Filed Against Mukesh M In Kerala After Actress Minu Muneer’s Allegations

Crackdown in Churachandpur District

On August 19, the Indian Army, BSF, and Manipur Police launched a crackdown on a suspected terror hideout in the general area of S Nabil, Churachandpur district, Manipur. Following specific intelligence, the coordinated operation led to the recovery of two miniature rockets, mortar ammunition, and other war-like stores.

Previous Operation Highlights

Earlier, on August 7, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles resulted in the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition from Kakching district, Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister’s Efforts for Peace

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the government’s efforts to establish peace in the state. He said, “Peace lies with us. There will not be a specific roadmap because it is a conflict, not an accident. We are making every effort. Peace has been restored in Jiribam. Similarly, we are trying to do this district by district and meet people in person.”

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Challenges Local Court Trial In Delhi High Court