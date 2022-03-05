The voting for second phase of assembly elections in Manipur is currently underway. In this phase, which is also the final phase of assembly elections in Manipur, 92 candidates are in fray across 22 constituencies across six districts, i.e Chandel, Jiribam, Senapati, Tamenglong, Thoubal and Ukhrul. Out of these 92 candidates, 12 candidates have been fielded by BJP, 18 by Congress, 11 by National People’s Party and 10 each by Janata Dal United and Naga People’s Front.

The polling, which began at 7 am today, will continue till 4 pm. Arrangements have been made at 1,247 polling stations adhering to the Covid-19 protocol. As of 11 AM, Manipur has witnessed an approximate voter turnout of 28.19%. Talking about the districts, 28.24% voter turnout has been witnessed in Chandel, 32.68% in Jiribam, 27.86% in Senapati, 20.41% in Tamenglong, 29.55% in Thoubal and 30.66% in Ukhrul.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to urge the people of Manipur to cast their vote. He tweeted that he calls upon all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in large numbers and mark the festival of democracy.

After casting his vote, BJP candidate Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, who is contesting from Heirok assembly seat, expressed confidence of winning by a minimum of 5000 votes. The retired IPS officer said, “Polls will decide future of Manipur. I’ll win by a margin of at least 5000 votes.”