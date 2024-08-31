Manipur BJP Spokesperson’s House Torched Again: ‘Peace Rallies Turn Violent for Kukis

T Michael Lamjathang Haokip, a BJP spokesperson and leader of the Thadou tribe, faced yet another attack on his residence today in Churachandpur district.

T Michael Lamjathang Haokip, a BJP spokesperson and leader of the Thadou tribe, faced yet another attack on his residence today in Churachandpur district, a Kuki-majority area in Manipur. This incident marks the third time Haokip’s house has been targeted since the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.

Attack Occurs Amid Protests Against Manipur Chief Minister

The latest assault coincides with a series of protests by the Kuki tribes against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who they accuse of exacerbating the ongoing crisis. The protests have been fueled by a leaked audio tape, which the state government has dismissed as “doctored.” Demonstrations took place in Churachandpur’s Leishang, Kangpokpi’s Keithelmanbi, and Tengnoupal’s Moreh, as Kuki leaders rallied against Singh, who is affiliated with the BJP.

Previous Attacks and Recent Violence

Six days prior, Haokip’s home was attacked by over two dozen individuals, some of whom were armed. The attackers vandalized the property and fired shots into the air, targeting the residence where Haokip’s parents and four displaced families are currently residing. Despite the filing of a first information report (FIR) naming suspects from the previous attack, Haokip criticized the lack of effective law enforcement response.

“The brazen daylight attack today—despite the police having filed a FIR—shows the ‘Kuki supremacists’ take India’s laws as jokes,” Haokip told NDTV. He further accused the attackers of instigating violence and then portraying themselves as victims.

Political Reactions and Condemnations

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack, emphasizing that the government would not only punish the perpetrators but also hold accountable officials who failed to ensure security despite prior warnings. “I strongly condemn the arson attack at Shri Michael Lamjathang Haokip’s parents’ residence for the third time today. The repeated targeting of our people (Thadou in this case), often under the guise of peace rallies, is a deeply troubling trend,” Singh stated on X.

The Chief Minister pledged, “Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Moreover, action will be taken against the concerned officials who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats.”

Tribal Tensions and Identity Disputes

Haokip has been vocal about the misidentification of his Thadou tribe as Kuki amidst the ethnic tensions. This misidentification has angered some Kuki supremacists who reject the distinct identity of the Thadou people. The conflict has led to demands for a separate administration by the Kukis, who accuse the Meiteis of discrimination and unequal resource distribution.

In recent developments, three MLAs advocating for accurate tribal recognition faced threats for allegedly undermining the Kuki tribes’ efforts to establish a separate administration. These threats include calls for boycott and other consequences, as reported by one of the threatened BJP MLAs.

Social Media Threats and Escalation

Following the attack, videos surfaced on social media showing individuals threatening Haokip with violence. One video featured a man brandishing a gun and a bullet, while another depicted masked individuals in tactical gear threatening to kill Haokip regardless of his location.

A retired police officer in Churachandpur speculated that the armed individuals were not typical village defense volunteers, who usually carry only licensed single-barrelled and small-caliber firearms.

Ongoing Conflict and Humanitarian Impact

The ongoing conflict between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes, who have historically been labeled as a single group by colonial British authorities, has resulted in over 220 deaths and displaced nearly 50,000 people. The Meiteis seek inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes category, while the Kukis, with ethnic ties to Myanmar’s Chin State and Mizoram, demand a separate administrative entity due to perceived discrimination.