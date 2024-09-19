Manipur Crisis Deepens: Expert Weigh-In On Fresh Militant Attacks And Ongoing Tensions | NewsX Exclusive

Suspected militants had launched a fresh attack on Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur's Jiribam district on September 18. According to police reports, the militants fired several rounds from sophisticated weapons around 7:00 PM on September 17, prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area.

In an interview conducted by NewsX, experts from the field laid down their opinion over the ongoing violence in Manipur and the peril that the state has gone through. They have helped in shedding light on the broader implications of this violence and the geo-political gravity of the situation.

The Situation with Militants

When asked about the situation with the militants in the region, Retd., Major General Dhruv Katoch spoke their recent acquisition of weapons, including reports of them taking control of police stations and seizing arms from local troops. He was asked whether this conflict was merely internal or indicative of a larger insurgency, noting the significant infiltration of weapons and the use of military drones targeting specific locations as critical elements in understanding the seriousness of the situation. He elaborated and said, “Even when Myanmar was a stable country, the border was heavily forested, and militants operated on both sides. There were Chin militants on the Myanmar side, while our own Northeast militants would stay across the border. Movement was practically impossible for the Indian Army to control, though we had some level of oversight. Now, that situation has worsened, as there is absolutely no control from the Myanmar side. The suggestion to fence the border often comes up; however, fencing alone is not enough—you must also guard it. To effectively guard a border like the one with Myanmar, you would need 40,000 to 60,000 troops. I’m uncertain if that is a worthwhile solution. They should consider securing specific areas instead.”

Major General Dhruv Katoch added, “I believe the situation in Manipur has been mishandled since 1947. At independence, Manipur was an independent kingdom with a history of kings for over 2,000 years, yet they were treated poorly. Now, as tribal status is being debated, we see the Kukis taking a stand. There’s no reason anyone should oppose this when the Meiteis were given similar status. Foreign interests are at play, with parties trying to create disturbances. This ties into the drug trade, as a significant portion of the hills is used for cultivating poppy. Drug trafficking centers are located in Myanmar, and with the ongoing civil war there, many groups have infiltrated India. As a result, a considerable number of Kukis and Chin people from Myanmar have settled in those border areas, acting as illegal immigrants and contributing to the unrest.”

The Meiteis and Kukis: A Historical Perspective

The decades-old problem between the Meiteis and the Kukis persists, raising questions about the recent surge in insurgency and terrorism. Retd Major Mohammad Ali Shah was asked why there have been incidents such as the reported flying rockets last week and the launch of drone attacks, which resulted in fatalities. On this, he said, “Historically, the Meiteis and the Kukis lived like the best of friends, with no history of conflict between them. There have been clashes involving the Nagas and Kukis, as well as tensions among Manipuri Muslims and Hindus, but never between the Meiteis and the Kukis. As General K noted, Manipur has been mishandled since 1947, and many people still don’t even know where Manipur is on the map. I’ve encountered individuals who mistakenly argued that Manipur is in Guwahati. This lack of awareness reflects our collective responsibility for not taking enough interest in the Northeast, which is one of the most beautiful parts of the country. Despite the recent announcement of peace talks by the Home Minister, violence has erupted once again.”

“Jiribam, where I first arrived on September 28, 2005, is now in the news, yet many still don’t know its significance. This raises questions about the source of funding for high-tech weaponry. Illegal arms are currently circulating in Manipur from both sides, involving various underground factions and social groups that have turned into armed groups. How can we disarm them when we restrict the authority of the Armed Forces while expecting them to maintain order?”

What Is The Cause Of Violence In Manipur?

The state of Manipur has been under the grasp of ethnic violence, which has shaken up the state. The Meitie community, the majority of which dwells in the Imphal valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal community that primarily occupies the surrounding hill areas are the two main communities engaged in violence. According to government figures, the violence has claimed the lives of 221 individuals and 60,000 have been displaced as of 3rd May, but the unofficial figures tell a different story.

The recent violence has its roots in a writ petition filed on 14 April last year, acting on which the Manipur High Court had ordered the state government to send a recommendation to the central government which demanded a Schedule Tribe status for the valley-dwelling Meitie community.

The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee of Manipur (STDCM) has been advocating for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community since 2012. They argue that granting this status would help revive the harmonious relationship between the valley and hill populations that existed prior to Manipur’s merger with India in 1949. However, those in the hills perceive this demand as a strategy to undermine Naga and Kuki aspirations and to facilitate Meitei expansion into their territories.

On May 3, the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur held peaceful protests against the Meitei community’s push for Scheduled Tribe status. Tensions flared after one march, igniting clashes between Kuki and Meitei groups near the Churachandpur-Bishnupur border, which led to houses being set ablaze. The violence quickly spread, engulfing both the Kuki-majority town of Churachandpur and the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley, with members of each community facing attacks in the chaos.

Insecurities revolving around illegal immigration

Following a military coup in Mayanmar in 2021 the Meitie community is experiencing an influx of refugees from Mayanmar, particularly from a region called Sagaing. There have been rumors suggesting that Chin refugees are receiving support from Kuki villagers, which some believe is bolstering the Kuki community’s “political influence.” As a result, the Meitei community has labeled all Kukis as “illegal immigrants.”

Steps Taken By The Government

Union Minister Amit Shah has addressed the ongoing turmoil in Manipur and has stated that the government has begun fencing alongside the Manipur-Mayanmar border to tackle the main cause of this problem which is illegal immigration.

So far, about 30 kilometers of fencing has been completed along the border, with the central government approving funding for the entire 1,500 kilometers. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is actively deployed to prevent any unauthorized crossings. Additionally, the earlier agreement between India and Myanmar that allowed the free movement of people has been canceled; now, individuals can only enter India with a visa.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also introduced a program to provide essential goods at affordable prices. This initiative extends the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) services to residents of the violence-affected state.

This effort is seen as part of the Centre’s broader strategy to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

