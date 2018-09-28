The Centre on Friday supported a plea by Manipur policemen in the Supreme Court who were charge sheeted in alleged fake encounter cases, seeking the recusal of the bench hearing the case. It said that the alleged remarks of the Supreme Court bench that these policemen were "murderers" has affected the morale of entire armed forces.

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on pleas filed by former and serving army officers seeking a direction for the recusal of Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit from hearing the Manipur fake encounter cases. The central government has supported Army officers’ plea saying that the alleged remarks of the Bench that these policemen were “murderers” has affected the morale of entire armed forces. Attorney General of India KK Venugopal also objected to Supreme Court remarks saying that armed forces in Manipur are working under most difficult circumstances.

Appearing for Manipur policemen and around 700 Army men, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi asked bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Uday U Lalit not to hear this case any further while the petitioner’s lawyer Colin Gonsalves and Maneka Guruswamy have claimed that petitions by Army men and Manipur policemen are a plot to unsettle the order of Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the extrajudicial killings.

On August 31, an additional 387 Army officers had approached the Supreme Court challenging registration of FIRs against them for operations under AFSPA in Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir. They extended their support to Army men who had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court against prosecution under AFSPA.

In July 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the extrajudicial killings in Manipur. The SIT had recently filed charge sheets in two separate encounter cases in Manipur against armed forces in which murder charges have been slapped.

