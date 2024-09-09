Manipur: Former Indian Army Officer Dead After Accidentally Entering Buffer Zone

In an another shocking incident from Manipur, an ex Indian Army officer was killed. After he inadvertently crossed the “buffer zone” between Meitei and Kuki areas.

This incident occurred late on Sunday night. Further the following morning, Limkholal Mate, a former Havaldar in the Assam Regiment, was found dead at Imphal West’s Sekmai area.

As per officials, Mate accidentally drove into the Sekmai area and was subsequently beaten to death. The police have yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Notably, Central paramilitary forces are also stationed along the buffer zones to prevent clashes between the Meitei, who reside in the Valley, and the Kuki, who live in the hill districts.

Despite ongoing efforts to manage the situation, violence in Manipur has intensified over the past week. As a part of the escalating violence, the conflict-ridden state has now witnessed the use of drones and rockets.

Earlier, a civil society group Committee on Tribal Unity, has recently alleged, that a woman was killed in a bomb blast on Sunday. However, police haven’t confirm this claim yet.