A Manipur-based Journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha, who works in a local news channel, has been detained by the state government for criticising its activities on observing Jhansi of Rani birth anniversary. The Journalist had published Facebook videos in which he criticised BJP-led Manipur and Centre governments for observing the birth anniversary of Jhansi Ki Rani.

A Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha working in a local news channel has been jailed detained under the Nationa Security Act (NSA) for criticising the state government and Centre in his videos. According to reports, the Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha has uploaded videos which were not his official work and had criticised the BJP-led state government and Centre for observing the birth anniversary of Jhansi of Rani on November 19. According to the NSA act, the journalist will remain in custody for 12 months, which is also the time of the maximum punishment in the NSA act.

Reports say that Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha’s acts were prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order. In his videos where he criticised the state and the Centre, Wangkhemcha was off the opinion that the state government had nothing to do with the Jhansi of Rani but still Manipur observed her birth anniversary. He alleged that the state was doing it just because the Centre had asked it do and also accused Chief Minister Biren Singh as the puppet of the Central government and Hindutva.

Speaking on his detention, Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha’s wife has appealed to the Home Ministry to look into the matter and cancel her husband’s detention. However, the Centre has not responded to the same so far.

Reports say that Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha’s detention matter had come to the notice of the state governor Najma Heptulla who approved his detention after advisory board’s detention considering the potential danger to the state due to Journalist’s activities.

