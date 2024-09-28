Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Launch Two-Day Shutdown, Demanding Union Territory Status

In a recent development from Manipur, the Kuki-Zo community recently launched a two-day complete shutdown in the state on Friday, advocating for a separate Union Territory amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state that has persisted for over a year.

In a recent development from Manipur, the Kuki-Zo community recently launched a two-day complete shutdown in the state on Friday, advocating for a separate Union Territory amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state that has persisted for over a year.

Organized by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), the shutdown began at 6:00 AM, halting all business activities and private institutions, including schools.

Impact On Normal Life

Due to the two-day shutdown, vehicular movement is largely restricted. Thus, allowing only exempted services to operate.

These exemptions were made for medical services, airport operations, religious activities, and media personnel, provided they had the necessary documentation.

Meanwhile, Kuki-Zo women are advocating for a Union Territory with its own legislature, arguing that the current system, which is dominated by armed militias and biased governance, has led to a collapse of the rule of law.

Also Read: Tensions In Manipur: Arms Recovered, Are The State Government’s Hands Tied?

Thus, this shutdown highlights their demand for complete separation from Manipur’s existing governance structure.

Must Read: Tensions In Manipur: Are External Forces Involved? Meiti And Kuki Explain Reasons For Extended Violence

Hence, this protest marks the beginning of a series of demonstrations aimed at peacefully asserting their right to self-determination. As per Organizers, the leadership of Kuki-Zo women exemplifies the community’s strength and resilience in the face of adversity.