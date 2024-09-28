Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Launch Two-Day Shutdown, Demanding Union Territory Status

In a recent development from Manipur, the Kuki-Zo community recently launched a two-day complete shutdown in the state on Friday, advocating for a separate Union Territory amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state that has persisted for over a year.

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Launch Two-Day Shutdown, Demanding Union Territory Status

In a recent development from Manipur, the Kuki-Zo community recently launched a two-day complete shutdown in the state on Friday, advocating for a separate Union Territory amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state that has persisted for over a year.

Organized by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), the shutdown began at 6:00 AM, halting all business activities and private institutions, including schools.

Impact On Normal Life

Due to the two-day shutdown, vehicular movement is largely restricted. Thus, allowing only exempted services to operate.

These exemptions were made for medical services, airport operations, religious activities, and media personnel, provided they had the necessary documentation.

Meanwhile, Kuki-Zo women are advocating for a Union Territory with its own legislature, arguing that the current system, which is dominated by armed militias and biased governance, has led to a collapse of the rule of law.

Also Read: Tensions In Manipur: Arms Recovered, Are The State Government’s Hands Tied?

Thus, this shutdown highlights their demand for complete separation from Manipur’s existing governance structure.

Must Read: Tensions In Manipur: Are External Forces Involved? Meiti And Kuki Explain Reasons For Extended Violence

Hence, this protest marks the beginning of a series of demonstrations aimed at peacefully asserting their right to self-determination. As per Organizers, the leadership of Kuki-Zo women exemplifies the community’s strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

Filed under

Kuki Protest MANIPUR NewsX Union Territory Status Demand

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox