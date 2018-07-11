In a landslide in the Tamenglong district of Manipur, 9 people have been killed as per latest reports. The bodies of seven deceased persons have been retrieved while two are yet to be found.

At least 9 people have been killed in a drastic landslide that took place in Tamenglong district in the state of Manipur today, July 11, 2018. According to the latest reports, the bodies of the deceased of 7 has been retrieved by officials while 2 of them are still missing. The landslide took place after heavy rainfall damaged major roads in the state.

Nine dead after landslide hits Manipur's Tamenglong. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0Oh505EGNA — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

