At least 9 people have been killed in a drastic landslide that took place in Tamenglong district in the state of Manipur today, July 11, 2018. According to the latest reports, the bodies of the deceased of 7 has been retrieved by officials while 2 of them are still missing. The landslide took place after heavy rainfall damaged major roads in the state.

More details are awaited…….

