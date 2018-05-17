Congress' Goa in-charge, Challa Kumar along with other party leaders will be meeting the Governor of Goa on Friday, May 18. In the meet, Congress will be insisting the Governor allow them to form the government as they had emerged as the largest party in the 2017 polls. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav said that he will be meeting the Governor of Bihar to form the government as RJD was the single largest party. He said that he would be holding 1-day fast against the "murder of democracy in Karnataka".

Congress will be insisting the Governor in Goa to allow them to form the government as they had emerged as the largest party in the 2017 polls

Just a few hours after BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka, the ripples of political upheaval were felt across the nation. While senior BJP leaders indulged in celebrations following the swear in, the happiness only lasted for a few minutes as BJP’s plan for taking a majority in Karnataka fired back with the leaders from RJD and Congress taking the same route. As per reports, Congress’ Goa in-charge, Challa Kumar along with other party leaders will be meeting the Governor of Goa on Friday, May 18. In the meet, Congress will be insisting the Governor in Goa to allow them to form the government as they had emerged as the largest party in the 2017 polls.

Reports also suggest that the Congress will also be parading its MLAs into Governor’s house in Goa. During 2017 polls, Congress received 17 seats out of 40 whereas BJP formed the government by claiming only 13 seats. While the peace in Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s life seems to be disturbed, the opposition parties will reportedly be following the suit for Bihar, Meghalaya and Manipur. Meanwhile, in Bihar, former deputy minister and Lalu Yadav’s youngest son Tejashwi Yadav said that he will be meeting the Governor of Bihar to form the government as RJD was the single largest party. He said that he would be holding 1-day fast against the “murder of democracy in Karnataka”. He said, “We also request the Bihar Governor to dissolve the state government and like in Karnataka invite the single largest party, which in Bihar is the RJD.”

BJP’s Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka at 9:00 am on May 17 after a 4-hour long emergency session at Supreme Court. Knocking the doors of the Supreme Court, Congress demanded a stay on the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App