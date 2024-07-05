Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms and Gear In Extensive Search Operations

Security forces have recently intensified their efforts in conducting extensive search operations and area domination exercises across the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West District. These operations have yielded significant results, contributing to ongoing initiatives aimed at bolstering peace and security in the region.

During the thorough search operations in Imphal West District, the security forces made notable recoveries. The recovered items include:

Eight bulletproof jacket covers without plates Twenty sleeping bags A pair of bulletproof plates Two bulletproof helmets Five camouflage pants Two camouflage jackets One olive green full-sleeve shirt One shoulder pistol holster

These recoveries are seen as crucial in enhancing the capability of security forces to effectively address security challenges in the area. The operations underscore the commitment of security forces to maintaining peace and stability, ensuring the safety of residents and preempting potential threats in vulnerable regions.

