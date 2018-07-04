Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday addressed a press conference after Supreme Court ruled in AAP's favour over the issue of power tussle in Delhi. Manish Sisodia said that the transfer of IAS officers will now take place after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's approval. The AAP led government had been for a long time in power tussle with the Centre represented by the L-G since it came to power in 2015.

After the Supreme Court verdict on the Delhi government vs Centre tussle in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party government, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the court’s order will enable the government to move ahead in its work which had been held up in red tape following Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal sitting on files and awaiting presidential assent.



At a press conference, he said the Supreme Court had laid down the rules of engagement for both the state and the Central governments. Sisodia said upon the AAP government’s victory in Delhi, the Modi government had introduced a new element in addition to the constitutionally provisioned Central control over land, police and public order. Following this insertion of “service” as the fourth element under Central control, the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi was left with no room to operate since all powers vested with the L-G and through him with the Centre.

This enabled the IAS officers to listen to the Central government over and above the state government since the L-G held all the cards, he said. Following this, the IAS officers began to take sides against the state government, reports said.

Reports said that the tussle had gone so far as to delay the selection of teachers to go to Finland on a study tour. Finland is cited as the country with the best education system and could have provided the Delhi government ample room to hone its syllabi and curricula on those lines.

While the AAP has been criticised by different parties for its dealing with inner party dissent, the government has been commended for its efforts in education and health along with water supply. Reports said the state government had decided on teachers to send to Finland but the L-G sat on the file, first over funding and second over the choice of candidates.



For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More