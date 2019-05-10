Manish Sisodia says Gautam Gambhir using impersonator for election campaign in East Delhi: Manish Sisodia shared the pictures of the alleged duplicate person on Twitter, claiming that impersonator is a Congress leader. Sisodia said that he had heard about a stunt double in movies, a runner in cricket, but have seen a duplicate in the campaign for the first time.

Manish Sisodia says Gautam Gambhir using impersonator for election campaign in East Delhi: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that Gautam Gambhir has placed his clone for campaigning for East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which would go to polls on May 12 in the penultimate phase. Sisodia said that BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate is doing so because he has a problem with the high temperature which has engulfed Delhi.

ये कांग्रेस और बीजेपी की महामिलावट है. गौतम गम्भीर ए.सी. गाड़ी में नीचे बैठे है. उन्हें धूप में समस्या है. उनकी जगह उनका हमशक्ल कैंप लगाकर खड़ा है. कार्यकर्ता 'डुप्लीकेट' को गौतम गम्भीर समझकर माला पहना रहे हैं.

और जो डुप्लीकेट है वो असल में कांग्रेसी नेता है. https://t.co/bT0k0QYVSG — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 10, 2019

He said that this is the adulteration of the Congress and the BJP, adding that Gambhir is sitting inside the car as he has a problem with heat while duplicate person, wearing a cap is standing. Sisodia added that AAP workers are garlanding the impersonator and not Gambhir.

Ever since Gambhir filed his nomination for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, controversies are not dying down. Starting from Atishi’s claim that Gambhir was having two voter IDs to her accusations that Gambhir distributed obscene pamphlets about her, the seat is turning a battleground.

On Thursday, AAP contestant Atishi accused BJP and Gambhir of distributing obscene pamphlets about her for winning elections. Atishi, who was flanked by Sisodia, broke down at a press conference while reading the contest of the pamphlet.

After the serious accusations against Gambhir, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he never imagined Gambhir to stoop so low. He asked how can women expect safety if people with Gambhir’s mentality are voted in. Reacting to AAP, Gambhir sent defamation notice to Atishi, Sisodia and CM Kejriwal.

A large number of people have shown solidarity with Atishi after casteist and sexist posters were distributed in her constituency.

Meanwhile, former cricketers VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh voiced their support for Gambhir. Laxman expressed shock over the events that unfolded yesterday at a press conference in the national capital wherein Atishi and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia castigated Gambhir in strongest terms for pamphlet distribution.

