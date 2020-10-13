Rising pollution levels and coronavirus have become lethal for people, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. His remarks came on a day air quality in Delhi was in "very poor" category. Sisodia accused the central government of inaction

Rising pollution levels and the threat of coronavirus have become lethal for people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. “Pollution plus corona has become lethal for people. Pollution, especially that related to stubble burning, is not an issue for Delhi alone, it is for entire north India” Sisodia said at a press conference here. His remarks came on a day air quality in Delhi was in “very poor” category.

Sisodia accused the central government of inaction on tackling the recurrent problem of pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas. He said the Centre will have to play a role in reducing pollution prevailing in the northern parts of the country.

“Central government did not do anything to resolve it. They sat idly throughout the year as entire north India is suffering now. Centre sits idly all through the year, holds some meetings around this time and then does not do anything after that. I would like to tell them that they will have to play a role to reduce pollution in north India,” he said.

Close to 700 cases of stubble burning were reported from Punjab and Haryana between September 21 to 29, according to sources in the Environment Ministry. Stubble burning is seen as a major contributor to winter pollution in the NCR region.

With pollutants level of PM10 and PM 2.5 exacerbating to 265 and 129, the air condition of Delhi/NCR plummeted to the poor and very poor category on Tuesday. India Meteorological Department’s Delhi wing observed that significant trimming in stubble burning along with the change in wind direction can improve the situation. Also, the key role of local, industrial and construction site pollutants adds to the worsening air condition.

