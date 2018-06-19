Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Health minister Satyendar Jain, who were hospitalised after their health condition worsened, will resume work from Tuesday. Sisodia on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to confirm that he has recovered and will continue work today if doctors allow him.

The sit-in protest led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence has only left with the Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai, after two of the ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, were hospitalised after their health condition worsened. Reports said that two of the ministers were treated and discharged on Tuesday following their fast recovery. Both of the ministers are most likely to resume their work from today, June 19. Arvind Kejriwal, along with his three cabinet ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai had been camped outside L-G’s residence since June 13, demanding his orders to direct bureaucrats to end their alleged IAS strike.

While two of the leaders have to leave the dharna, Kejriwal and Gopal Rai are still sitting outside Baijal’s residence. According to reports, a team of doctors had come to examine Sisodia and Jain after their health deteriorated. While Jain was sitting on a hunger strike from Tuesday, Sisodia had joined the sit-in protest on Wednesday.

Sisodia, who has been under doctor’s examination since Monday, took to is Twitter handle today morning to confirm the news that he is recovering and will join back his office if the doctors allow him.

With Doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 & BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only. pic.twitter.com/Ham1qOSUMM — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal, who is still continuing his sit-in protest at L-G’s residence, slammed Baijal saying that he could not spare a few minutes from his busy schedule to meet them for the people of Delhi.

Good morning Delhi Eight days of wait to meet Hon’ble LG. Dy CM and UD minister shifted to hospital due to bad health. Hon’ble LG could not find eight minutes in eight days for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 19, 2018

On Sunday, Delhi High Court slammed Kejriwal saying that who gave him the authority to go on a protest and that too outside inside someone’s residence. The HC observed that he has no rights to go on a strike inside someone’s office or house. A couple of days ago, the AAP workers and leaders marched towards the Prime Minister’s residence in support of Kejriwal’s protest.

