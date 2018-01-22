Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written an open letter asking the people of Delhi that was it fair to push Delhi into an election like this? Criticising the Election Commission move to disqualify 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Manish Sisodia said, "I have faith in you. You will give a fitting and effective reply."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written an open letter speaking about Election Commission and President Ram Nath Kovind’s move to disqualify 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs over Office of Profit case. The deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the centre for playing politics and continue to keep Delhi in election mode ahead of the 2019 General Elections. Mentioning in his open letter, Manish Sisodia asked the people of Delhi that was it fair to push Delhi into an election like this? “I have faith in you. You will give a fitting and effective reply,” Manish Sisodia mentioned. However, after the disqualification of AAP MLAs, the party has approached the Delhi High Court and has appealed against Election Commission’s decision.

Further hitting out at the EC and President’s move to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs, Manish Sisodia according to a leading daily said, “Is it justified to remove elected lawmakers in this unconstitutional and illegal manner? Isn’t it dirty politics?”After the disqualification of AAP MLAs, by-polls will be held on all the 20 constituencies to elect new representatives. Meanwhile, the party has said it will go up to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision. In the open letter written by Manish Sisodia, it also carries an explanation on the MLAs who had been parliamentary secretaries between March 2015 and September 2016. Giving the explanation, Manish Sisodia said, “We had given these legislators different responsibilities … like looking after schools or hospitals they were not given any official car or house, and not even a paisa as salary … How is it an office of profit then?”

Speaking after President Ram Nath Kovind’s approving AAP MLAs disqualification, party leader Ashutosh termed President decision as unconstitutional and mentioned that it was dangerous for the democracy. The party also said that they would even approach the Supreme Court in needed to be and fight there case. The MLAs who have been disqualified are Alka Lamba, Adarsh Shastri, Sanjeev Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Kailash Gehlot, Vijendra Garg, Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, Madan Lal Khufiya, Shiv Charan Goyal, Sarita Singh, Naresh Yadav, Rajesh Rishi, Anil Kumar, Som Dutt, Avtar Singh, Sukhvir Singh Dala, Manoj Kumar and Nitin Tyagi. The 20 MLAs had approached the Delhi High Court challenging the EC’s recommendation but Justice Rekha Palli had refused to pass any interim order.