Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari has condemned China's suggestion to have a trilateral talk between India, China and Pakistan. Tewari said that India and Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally and not with any other country or in a summit.

Earlier, speaking at a conference, Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui said that they cannot afford another Doklam type incident between India and China. Slamming China’s move, Manish Tewari condemned the idea and said that he hoped India will condemn it too.

In a conference which took place in New Delhi, China’s envoy Luo Zhaohui while mentioning that Beijing would not be able to afford another Doklam type incident, said that India-China should pitch for a peace treaty.

However, condemning China’s move, Manish Tewari said that they strongly condemn the statement of the Chinese ambassador and hope that the government of India will also condemn his statement. “Our stand has been that the issues between India and Pakistan should be solved bilaterally,” Manish Tewari was quoted by ANI.

Manish Tewari in the press conference also invoked the issue of Finance Minister of India and asked who is the real man who is handling the portfolio. Speaking to ANI, Manish Tewari said, “Who is Finance Minister of India? PMO’s website says one thing, Finance Ministry website tells another story. The gentleman designated without portfolio on PMO website, is holding meetings via video conference. The Prime Minister needs to tell country who is his Finance Minister.

