While attending the India News Manch that took place in New Delhi, Congress minister Manish Tewari said that unfortunately, the NDA government failed to meet the expectation of people in last four years. Highlighting the declining political stability of the party, Tiwari said that the party does not respect the federal structure of our Constitution.

While attending the India News Manch that took place in New Delhi, Congress minister Manish Tewari said that unfortunately, the NDA government failed to meet the expectation of people in last four years. He said, “any government can be evaluated on the basis of five points, which are economic development, Internal security, political stability, communalism, and diplomacy. And, unfortunately, the BJP government has failed on all of the five points”. He further added that out of the five points, the one on which the BJP has failed miserably is the economic development.

Slamming PM Narendra Modi for the declining economic growth, he said that during campaigning for the elections, PM Modi had promised that he will generate over 2 crore jobs in India every year. However, according to the ILO, in last four years, only 8,23,000 jobs have been generated so far, Tiwari said. He then asserted that during its government, only 5% growth has been recorded in the GDP in the year of 2014-15.

Highlighting the declining political stability of the party, Tiwari said that the party does not respect the federal structure of our Constitution. He slammed BJP, saying that it has illegally constituted its government in the states including, Goa, Manipur, and Meghalaya. Talking about Karnataka, Tiwari said that BJP who won only 104 seats during the elections, staked claim of Karnataka after manipulating Governor Vajubhai Vala. However, the party did not succeed to make it through Karnataka.

He asserted that he knows that BJP emerged as the single-largest party, but it was unable to meet the half mark. Thus, Congress-JDS alliance with 118 MLAs was a clear winner. But, still BJP’s Yeddyurappa take oath as Karnataka and what happened next was a shame for the saffron party.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App